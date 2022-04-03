Pair Steal Puppy From Berks County Pet Shop, Police Say

A pair of alleged dog thieves are wanted by police in Berks County.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, a man and woman entered the Your Pet Experts store in the Berkshire Mall, seemingly looking for the area where customers could pet dogs, Wyomissing police said.

When the employees walked away, the man quickly grabbed a Cairn Terrier puppy and hid it in his jacket while the woman stood guard, police said. They both immediately left the store.

The color of the dog's fur was not provided by police.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Wyomissing Police Department at 610-375-6102 or submit an anonymous tip on CrimeWatch PA.

