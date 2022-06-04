Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Pair Sought In Armed Robbery Of Mohnton Turkey Hill: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The alleged suspects.
The alleged suspects. Photo Credit: Robeson Township Police Department

Two men are being sought in the armed robbery of a Turkey Hill store in Berks County, authorities said.

The pair walked into the store on the 3200 block of Morgantown Road and robber a worker of cash and cigarettes at gunpoint around 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Robeson Township police said.

The suspects fled south on State Route 10 in a black Chrysler 300, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson Township Police Department at (610)582-4276 or email Officer Jason Rimby at Badge24@robesontownship.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.