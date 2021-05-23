Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PA Man Dead When Car Falls From I-76 Overpass, Catches Fire On Roadway Below

Cecilia Levine
Kutztown Fire
Kutztown Fire Photo Credit: Kutztown Fire Facebook

An Easton man died when his car fell off of an I-78 overpass and fell onto Old Route 22 then caught fire Sunday morning in Berks County, authorities said.

Raymond Clause was behind the wheel of a 2004 Dodge Dakota and was traveling at a high rate of speed on the westbound side of I78 around 7 a.m. in Greenwich Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Clause's car struck the center concrete guide barrier and then drove along the top of it, until it fell off the bridge and hit an abutment wall on Old Route 22, police said.

That's when Clause's car caught fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

