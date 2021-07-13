PA Attorney General Arrests 5 People In Connection With Meth Ring In Berks, Chester, MontCo

Agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General have arrested five people and shut down a methamphetamine trafficking organization operating in Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, authorities on Tuesday announced.

Randy Cronrath, Clayton Hoppe, Steven Lightcap, James Michelin, and Derek Wagner are accused of operating the meth ring and were found with 60 firearms, including two stolen handguns, 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $27,435 in cash, three vehicles, and other paraphernalia, the AG's office said.

“Drug trafficking is a dangerous and often violent enterprise that makes communities less safe,” AG Shapiro said.

“These defendants used stolen firearms to peddle poison into Pennsylvania communities. We’re committed to working with our local and state partners to make Pennsylvania neighborhoods safer.”

The office said because of databases like the Office’s Track + Trace, the stolen handguns were able to be safely recovered and not used as untraceable weapons in the future.

All of the men have been charged with corrupt organizations, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of controlled substances.

Cronrath and Michelin have been charged with receiving stolen property.

Cronrath has also been charged with possession of firearms.

The investigation was conducted in partnership with Montgomery County District Attorney Detectives.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christie Bonesch.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.