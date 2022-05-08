Contact Us
Police & Fire

Multiple People Sickened, Some Hospitalized In Chemical Exposure At Reading YMCA: Officials

Nicole Acosta
YMCA in Reading, PA.
YMCA in Reading, PA. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Multiple people -- some kids -- were sickened by a chemical exposure at a YMCA in Reading, sending two to three people to the hospital Friday, Aug. 5, officials said.

A mixture of chemicals near the pool inside the building on Washington Street created some kind of gas that, after inhaling, caused various reactions such as mucus, irritation, and rash, said Christian Crespo, the city's communication coordinator.

He reported that between 10 and 20 people were affected.

They were being treated at a nearby fire station, he said. Meanwhile, two to three people were taken to a hospital for treatment, the spokesman added.

No one was believed to be in critical condition.

The center was evacuated as a result of the hazmat incident, WFMZ reports.

“The mayor has been made aware and shares the concern of everyone's well-being," Crespo said. "He is glad to know no one’s life is at high risk and is praying for a soon resolution of the situation."

"In addition, he is constant communication with our Emergency Management Services Department and has placed a call to YMCA’s CEO to extend the City’s assistance in addition to the EMS and Fire services.”

