Multiple People Displaced In Reading Fires: Report

Over a dozen people were displaced in two fires that broke out in Reading Wednesday, WFMZ reports.

A fire in the basement of an apartment building in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue displaced 10 people and sent one to the hospital, the outlet reports citing the city fire marshal.

Ten more people were displaced after being evacuated from an apartment building fire in 1500 block of North 11th Street around 4:45 p.m., the outlet says. Both fires remain under investigation.

