Missing Reading Man's Remains Discovered After 8-Year Search

The partial remains of a Reading man who was reported missing in 2015 were located in Exeter Township, authorities announced at a press conference Monday, April 10.

Anthony Rodriguez, a 21-year-old who lived on Perkiomen Avenue, was reported missing to Exeter police in May 2015, Detective Joseph Malone told reporters. Rodriguez had last been seen in the Five Points section of the township near the border with Alsace, the investigator said.

"Police worked many leads in this case but were eventually led to a wooded area" in Exeter, Malone said.

In the first two "extensive searches" of the area — with assistance from state and Philadelphia authorities and canine teams — uncovered two human femur bones, about 20 years apart from each other, which were sent for DNA analysis, authorities said,

Testing has since confirmed they belonged to Rodriguez, according to police.

The following three searches yielded no more remains, though the investigation is active, Malone noted.

Analysis of the bones has not revealed a cause or manner of death, said Detective Rocco DeCamillo.

"We have a lot of theories, but we don't have information," DeCamillo told reporters. "That's what we're looking for."

Anyone with information is asked to call Exeter Township Police Department at 610-779-1490 or submit an anonymous tip to Berks County Crime Alerts at 1-877-373-9913.

