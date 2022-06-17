Man Who Hurt Woman In Hamburg Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Police Say

A man has died by suicide after he injured a woman in Hamburg (Berks County), authorities said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of State Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16 on a report of a domestic assault, Hamburg Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski said.

When the cops went inside the location, the man fled upstairs. Then they heard a gunshot and discovered him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the chief said.

The woman police say he hurt remains hospitalized with facial injuries.

Further details about the incident and the pair's identities have not been revealed.

