Berks Daily Voice
Man Wanted For Stealing $5K Worth Of Merch From Berks County Cabela's Store: Police

Nicole Acosta
The alleged shoplifting suspect and his car.
The alleged shoplifting suspect and his car. Photo Credit: Facebook/Tilden Township Police Department

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an outdoor recreation store in Berks County is wanted by police.

A man came into a Cabela's in Tilden Township on Feb. 4 and Feb. 8 and stole $5,029 worth of products, Tilden Township police said.

Employees reportedly told police the man had a "Russian or Ukranian accent."

He was seen driving a four-door black or dark-colored sedan, possibly a crossover utility vehicle, police said.

The incident was reported on March, 2, they said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact the Tilden Township Police Department at (610) 562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com, or Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.

