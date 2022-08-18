Contact Us
Breaking News: Pennsylvania Public Masturbator, Domestic Abuser Has Also Raped, Prostituted Children
Man Shoots, Paralyzes Victim After Fight On Eastern PA Basketball Court: Police

Nicole Acosta
Esthan E. Estrada
Esthan E. Estrada Photo Credit: Pocono Township Police Department

A fight on a basketball court in eastern Pennsylvania left a victim paralyzed after he was shot by another player, authorities said.

Esthan E. Estrada, 22, of East Stroudsburg, was jailed on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses, in connection with the shooting at the Tannersville Learning Center on June 6, Pocono Township police said.

The squabble began after a player who knew the victim shot an air ball, and others associated with Estrada teased him, police said. 

An air ball is a shot that completely misses the rim and backboard.

This eventually led to insults, threats, and a large brawl, according to police. 

Estrada and his five-man crew were outnumbered and losing the fight, so he pulled a gun from his backpack and began shooting in the court, police said.

Estrada chased after the victim and shot him in the back as he was running away, police said. 

The unidentified victim, meanwhile, was left paralyzed from the waist down, authorities said.

Estrada was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and bail was denied.

