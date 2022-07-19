Man Punches Two, Points Gun Inside Crowded West Reading Bar, Police Say

A 33-year-old man is facing charges after punching two people and pointing a gun inside a crowded Berks County bar, authorities said.

Police were called to an unidentified bar on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in West Reading around 2:45 a.m. Monday, July 11.

An employee told officers that Luis A. Morales, of Pottstown, was asked to leave the bar and conceal his firearm elsewhere. He was escorted out of the bar but stayed behind the building, the worker claimed.

Morales approached a woman he knew, grabbed her, and made a comment about her coming with him while lifting his shirt, police said.

He then punched a man who was with the woman, officers added.

Witnesses apparently told police that Morales was able to go back inside the business and approached another patron, punching him as well.

A worker had to separate the two, but Morales then pulled out a gun and pointed it at a crowd and another known victim, police said.

Morales had to be removed from the bar for a second time, and that's when officers showed up.

Police confirmed Morales was carrying a concealed firearm.

He was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Morales was released from custody after posting $20,000 bail through a bondsman, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.