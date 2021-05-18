Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: UPDATE: Brawl Caused Elevator To Free Fall Several Stories, Upper Merion Police Say
Police & Fire

Man On Drugs Found Lying Face Down In Berks County Park, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Douglass Township police
Douglass Township police Photo Credit: Douglass Township police Facebook photo (original source unclear)

A man lying face down in a Berks County park was found to be under the influence of drugs, police said.

Officers responded to the entrance of the Goose Run Park, off Colebrookdale Road, on reports of a man lying face down in the grass around 3:30 p.m. on May 17, Douglass Township police said.

The man was acting irrational and would go in and out of consciousness, and was found to be under the influence of drugs of synthetic drugs, police said.

The officer escorted EMS who transported the male to the hospital for treatment. 

 The incident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.