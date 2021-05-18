Man On Drugs Found Lying Face Down In Berks County Park, Police Say

A man lying face down in a Berks County park was found to be under the influence of drugs, police said.

Officers responded to the entrance of the Goose Run Park, off Colebrookdale Road, on reports of a man lying face down in the grass around 3:30 p.m. on May 17, Douglass Township police said.

The man was acting irrational and would go in and out of consciousness, and was found to be under the influence of drugs of synthetic drugs, police said.

The officer escorted EMS who transported the male to the hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

