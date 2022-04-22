Man Found Guilty In Murder Of Berks County Air Force Veteran

A 29-year-old man was found guilty in the murder of a Berks County air force veteran, authorities said.

Raphael E. Perez-Rodriguez, of Paterson, NJ, was convicted by a jury Thursday, April 20, of first-degree murder, burglary, robbery, and related charges in the killing of 76-year-old Dennis Fink, the Berks County DA's Office said.

Perez-Rodriguez fatally stabbed Fink at his Bern Township home on July 17, 2020, prosecutors said.

His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, April 22.

Perez-Rodriguez had already been serving time for a 2020 incident in Reading in which he shot an officer, WFMZ reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.