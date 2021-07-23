Man Agrees To Sex With Officer Posing As Girl, 15, In Undercover Berks Sting, Police Say

A 40-year-old man who agreed to having sex with an officer posing as a juvenile was arrested in an undercover sting, authorities in Berks County said.

Gerardo Lopez responded to an ad placed on sex websites and agreed to meet the 15-year-old girl -- who was actually an undercover detectives -- at a motel for sex, Wyomissing police said.

Lopez was arrested July 16, and transported to Central Booking.

He was later transferred to Berks County Prison. Charges were filed with District Court.

