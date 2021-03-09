Contact Us
Police & Fire

Heroin, Fentanyl, Guns, Seized From Reading Man In Drug Raid, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Berks County Sheriff's Department building in Reading, PA
Berks County Sheriff's Department building in Reading, PA Photo Credit: Nicole Acosta

Guns and several packets of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine were seized in the arrest of a man who county detectives say was trafficking drugs in Reading, authorities said.

Khalil Bell, 42, in July was accused of selling drugs to customers on Spring Garden and Muhlenberg Streets, according to the Berks County Detectives Office.

He was arrested by detectives Thursday at his home in the 200 block of South 3rd Street. A search warrant turned up $2,000 worth of drugs and more, authorities said.

The total search found:

  • 94 packets of fentanyl/heroin 
  • 1.6 grams of fentanyl/heroin
  • 5 grams of cocaine
  • 9mm semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)
  • .22 caliber rifle
  • .25 caliber semi-auto handgun
  • Miscellaneous documents related to Khalil Bell
  • One working cellphone
  • Miscellaneous drug paraphernalia
  • $436 in drug proceeds

Bell was transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, where he is awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple drug possession and firearm charges.

