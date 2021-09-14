Heroin, Cocaine Seized From Reading Garage In Raid, Authorities Say

Two men were arrested after a raid of a Reading garage found an extensive amount of drugs authorities believe may be connected to an increase of overdoses in Berks County.

Investigators served a search warrant for a garage in the 200 block of North 8th Street Sunday afternoon, according to Reading police.

The search seized:

200 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl

10.5 grams of suspected bulk cocaine

41 bags of suspected cocaine packaged for sales

Drug packaging material

Jayson Cuadrado, 38, and Dimitri Ortega, 28, were taken into custody and charged with felony drug and related charges.

“Between 4:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10th and 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 12th, the Reading Police Department and Reading Fire Department Emergency Management Services responded to approximately 34 overdose incidents in the City of Reading," Reading police chief Richard Tornielli said in a statement Monday.

"One of the suspected overdose incidents involved a patient that was transported to Reading Hospital on September 11th and subsequently died on September 12th. That incident is currently being investigated to determine if it is related to the series of overdoses."

"Patrol Division supervisors recognized the trend of these incidents and alerted Vice Investigators, who immediately initiated an investigation into the overdoses," he added.

Investigators note since the enforcement actions taken by the Reading Police Department, only three overdoses have been reported in the city.

