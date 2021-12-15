Hero Dad Scares Off Would-Be Carjacker With Handgun In Philly Suburbs: Police

Contact Us
Nicole Acosta
Edward Batista
Edward Batista Photo Credit: Wyomissing PD

Police were able to arrest a carjacker shortly after a Berks County dad stopped him from stealing his car while his son was inside.

The dad was in a parked car with his son in the 1200 block of Penn Avenue in Wyomissing on Dec. 3, when the unarmed suspect opened the car door and told the man to get out twice, local police said.

The man refused and pulled a legally owned handgun from the glove box, Wyomissing police said.

The carjacker then shut the car door and fled on foot, eventually getting arrested three blocks away in the 1500 block of Penn Avenue, according to police.

He was identified as 37-year-old Edward Batista, of Lebanon, police said.

Batista was sent to Berks County Prison on $100,000 bail. His bail was reduced to $20,000 on Dec. 13, but he remained in custody as of Dec. 15, according to public court records.

