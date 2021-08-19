GOTCHA! Reading Shooting Suspect Captured At NY Airport

A man accused of shooting another man on the Reading Area Community College campus Wednesday was captured at a New York City airport, authorities said.

Fausto Guzmán, 53, was attempting to flee the country when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took him into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, according to the Reading Police Department.

An investigation found there was some type of altercation between Guzman and another driver around 2 p.m. on South Front Street, police said.

Manuel Marizan- Henriquez, 34, stopped his car and confronted Guzman. That's when Guzman fired multiple shots at him, then fled the scene, police said.

Marizan-Henriquez was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment.

Guzman was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, flight to avoid apprehension, and related charges.

"The shooting did not involve any incidents related to Reading Area Community College facilities, students, or staff," police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or provide information anonymously through Crime Alert Berks by calling 877-373-9913 or texting 847411 initiating the message with the word 'ALERTBERKS' and then the tip.

