Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: LIVESTREAM: 'The Choice Is Yours,' Pickup Driver With Alleged Bomb Tells Biden
Police & Fire

GOTCHA! Reading Shooting Suspect Captured At NY Airport

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
South Front Street/Reading Area Community College campus
South Front Street/Reading Area Community College campus Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man accused of shooting another man on the Reading Area Community College campus Wednesday was captured at a New York City airport, authorities said.

Fausto Guzmán, 53, was attempting to flee the country when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took him into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, according to the Reading Police Department.

An investigation found there was some type of altercation between Guzman and another driver around 2 p.m. on South Front Street, police said.

Manuel Marizan- Henriquez, 34, stopped his car and confronted Guzman. That's when Guzman fired multiple shots at him, then fled the scene, police said.

Marizan-Henriquez was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment.

Guzman was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, flight to avoid apprehension, and related charges.

"The shooting did not involve any incidents related to Reading Area Community College facilities, students, or staff," police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or provide information anonymously through Crime Alert Berks by calling 877-373-9913 or texting 847411 initiating the message with the word 'ALERTBERKS' and then the tip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.