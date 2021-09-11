Ex-Berks County Councilman Sentenced In 2nd Drug Store Robbery Case

An ex-councilman in Berks County who is already in prison, will face additional time behind bars after being sentenced for his involvement in a second drug store robbery.

Kirk Mullen, 37, was sentenced to six to 20 years in state prison on Monday following his conviction of robbery and attempted delivery of a controlled substance, specifically opioids, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

The former West Reading councilman was arrested in Sept. 2020 after he taped a threatening note to the front door of The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Shillington, DA John T. Adams said.

The note threatened the pharmacy's owner and his family if he did not deliver a large number of controlled substances to a church parking lot on Kenhorst Boulevard later that evening, Adams said.

Just before the deadline, an undercover officer approached Mullen in the parking lot and handed him a garbage bag containing the alleged drugs mentioned in the note, according to investigators.

Mullen was taken into custody after taking hold of the bag, authorities said.

He admitted to his actions but blamed them on his prescription drug addiction, Adams said.

Mullen was previously sentenced in Sept. 2019 after admitting to robbing the West Reading Drug Store in March 2019 of $16,395 in oxycodone and OxyContin pills, according to the DA's office and WFMZ.

He plead guilty to robbery and was later sentenced to nine to 23 months in Berks County Jail, followed by eight years of probation.

