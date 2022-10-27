'Erratic' Virginia Driver Busted With Meth, Cocaine In Pennsylvania: Police

A driver seemingly from Virginia was busted with methamphetamine and cocaine during a traffic stop in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Officers were patrolling Route 23 when they spotted the erratic driver, who also had a "bad" Virginia registration plate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Caernarvon Township police said.

Cops stopped the driver, Jose Palafox-Santiago, 30, and learned he was driving with a suspended driver's license and was "acting suspicious," they said.

His alleged behavior led officers to believe there might be drugs in the 2013 Black GMC Acadia and brought a drug-sniffing dog to the scene to conduct a search.

A warranted search of the vehicle turned up 20 grams of methamphetamine and a "small amount" of cocaine, police said.

Palafox-Santiago, who lives in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, according to court records, was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with two misdemeanor drug offenses and several traffic summonses, records show.

Palafox-Santiago was being held in the Berks County Jail, but was released after posting a $5,000 bond on Oct. 14, according to court papers.

His continued preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 15.

