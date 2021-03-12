Driver Dies After Tree Crushes Car On Lindbergh Viaduct

A moving car was crushed and left a driver dead after a tree fell on the Lindbergh Viaduct in Reading, authorities said.

Crews responded to Mineral Spring Road on the Viaduct and immediately requested a heavy wrecker tow truck to lift the tree off the car as crews worked to free the man around 5:05 p.m. Thursday, according to Reading Fire Department.

After about 20 minutes, the man was extricated and transferred to a Reading Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Steven Malcolm, 63, died a few hours later, the Berks County coroner's office told WFMZ.

The roadway was closed in both directions as city arborists worked to remove the tree, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.