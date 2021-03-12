Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Driver Dies After Tree Crushes Car On Lindbergh Viaduct

Nicole Acosta
A moving car was crushed and left a driver trapped after a tree fell on the Lindbergh Viaduct in Reading, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Reading PA Fire Website

A moving car was crushed and left a driver dead after a tree fell on the Lindbergh Viaduct in Reading, authorities said.

Crews responded to Mineral Spring Road on the Viaduct and immediately requested a heavy wrecker tow truck to lift the tree off the car as crews worked to free the man around 5:05 p.m. Thursday, according to Reading Fire Department.

After about 20 minutes, the man was extricated and transferred to a Reading Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Steven Malcolm, 63, died a few hours later, the Berks County coroner's office told WFMZ.

The roadway was closed in both directions as city arborists worked to remove the tree, authorities said.

