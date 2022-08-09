Contact Us
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/PA State Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said.

First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Further details were not immediately provided. The crash remains under investigation.

