Dental Records Identify Fatal Berks Fire Victim

Officials in Berks County have identified the woman killed in a house fire in Alsace Township on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Lane just after 4:30 a.m. and found "heavy fire" on arrival, according to a statement by State Police. A woman was found dead inside, authorities said at the time.

The victim is now identified as 71-year-old Dana Oakes, who lived at the residence. Forensic pathologists and odontologists with the county Coroner's Office were able to establish her identity with the use of dental records, according to the release.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday, Jan. 26, and preliminary results were "consistent with a fire death," but the official ruling is pending toxicology results, officials wrote.

Another victim, a 50-year-old man, was treated for smoke inhalation at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, but his condition as of Monday, Jan. 30 was not clear.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities added.

