DA: Kutztown Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing GF's 7-Year-Old Grandaughter

A Kutztown man was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted his girlfriend's 7-year-old grandaughter, authorities announced.

Paul William Herman, 52, faces various assault charges following an investigation that began on Jan. 19 after the Berks County Detective’s office received two Childline referrals from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services about the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl, according to the Berks County District Attorney's office.

During an interview on Feb. 4, the girl told investigators details of the abuse, which occurred more than once, inside Herman's Kutztown home, authorities said.

Criminal charges were soon filed, and an arrest warrant was issued for Herman on April 22, authorities said.

Kutztown police later apprehended Herman at his home in the 400 block of College Boulevard Monday morning, the DA's office said.

Magisterial District Judge Steven Chieffo set bail at $100,000.

Herman was subsequently sent to Berks County Jail pending his preliminary hearing which will be held at a later date.

