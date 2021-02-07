Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
Crews Battling 2 Alarm Fire At Abandoned Home In Reading Discover Marijuana Grow Operation

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Reading Fire Department

Crews battling a two-alarm fire at an abandoned home in Reading, also discovered a marijuana grow operation in a nearby damaged building Thursday night, authorities said.

Crews responding to a call reporting a fire with two adults and three to four children trapped were told by neighbors once they arrived at 211 Hudson Street around 9:45 p.m. that all occupants were able to make it out before their arrival, Reading Fire Department said.

Several handlines were stretched through the burning building and up through the roof, authorities said. 

During the overhaul, firefighters found a marijuana grow operation in a nearby building that was damaged by the fire, authorities said. Local police were notified.

Since the structure was so badly burned and unstable, crews ordered a company to demolish the building, fire officials said.

The fire was placed under control at 11:03 p.m. — nearly an hour after the initial dispatch, authorities said.

There were no injuries reported, however, crews remained on the scene for several hours while demolition took place.

