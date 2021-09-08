Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl Seized From Reading Man In Drug Raid, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Juan Alberto Alicea-Burgos
Juan Alberto Alicea-Burgos Photo Credit: Berks County Detectives

Several packets of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were seized in the arrest of a Reading man for his alleged role in "drug activity," authorities said.

Juan Alberto Alicea-Burgos, 44, in July was identified by the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force as a known drug dealer to Reading residents, officials said.

He was arrested by Berks County Detectives on August 6 at his home in the 200 block of Hudson Street. A search warrant turned up $8,000 worth of drugs and more, authorities said.

The total search found:

  • One Glock 9mm semi-auto handgun (under further investigation)
  • Five gun magazines with assorted ammunition
  • 27 packages of Suboxone
  • Approximately 100 grams of marijuana
  • Six packets of powder cocaine
  • A bulk quantity of powder cocaine
  • Nine unknown pills (under further investigation)
  • 288 packets of crack cocaine
  • A bulk quantity of crack cocaine
  • 107 packets of Heroin/Fentanyl
  • Assorted packaging material, numerous drug paraphernalia items related to processing
  • Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine for street sales
  • One cellphone
  • An unreported amount of apparent drug proceeds

Juan Alberto Alicea-Burgos was subsequently sent to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center for processing and is awaiting preliminary arraignment on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and possession of drug aaraphernalia.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.