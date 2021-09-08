Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl Seized From Reading Man In Drug Raid, Authorities Say

Several packets of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were seized in the arrest of a Reading man for his alleged role in "drug activity," authorities said.

Juan Alberto Alicea-Burgos, 44, in July was identified by the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force as a known drug dealer to Reading residents, officials said.

He was arrested by Berks County Detectives on August 6 at his home in the 200 block of Hudson Street. A search warrant turned up $8,000 worth of drugs and more, authorities said.

The total search found:

One Glock 9mm semi-auto handgun (under further investigation)

Five gun magazines with assorted ammunition

27 packages of Suboxone

Approximately 100 grams of marijuana

Six packets of powder cocaine

A bulk quantity of powder cocaine

Nine unknown pills (under further investigation)

288 packets of crack cocaine

A bulk quantity of crack cocaine

107 packets of Heroin/Fentanyl

Assorted packaging material, numerous drug paraphernalia items related to processing

Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine for street sales

One cellphone

An unreported amount of apparent drug proceeds

Juan Alberto Alicea-Burgos was subsequently sent to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center for processing and is awaiting preliminary arraignment on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and possession of drug aaraphernalia.

