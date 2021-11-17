Contact Us
Police & Fire

Boy, 13, Hospitalized In Berks Hit-Run, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Central Berks police
Central Berks police Photo Credit: Central Berks Police Department via Facebook

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after having his lower body run over by a hit-and-run driver in Berks County Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The boy was walking home from school on Roosevelt Avenue in Lower Alsace Township around 3 p.m. when the 18-year-old driver ran over his legs and fled the scene, according to Central Berks police Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel.

Witnesses were able to help officers identify the driver, who was not publicly named, police said.

The boy was treated and released from Reading Hospital on Wednesday, apparently with fractured legs, Det. Sgt. Manndel said.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

