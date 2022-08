A box truck rear-ended a school bus in Hamburg, WFMZ reports.

The school bus carrying three summer campers was hit by the box truck on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive around 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, the outlet says.

Though the driver and children were taken to a hospital for evaluation, no serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to the outlet.

