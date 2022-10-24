Contact Us
Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police

Mac Bullock
A body was found on a Berks County road in what police believe was a fatal hit-and-run.
State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. 

Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release. 

The male pedestrian, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Berks County Coroner's Office, police said. 

Investigators believe the victim was walking along the road at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him.

The vehicle is described as a red Jeep Liberty, model year 2008 to 2012. Police said the vehicle is likely damaged on its right side as a result of the collision. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the state police Reading Station at 610-378-4011. 

