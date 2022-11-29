Berks Teen Who Stabbed Boy During Fight Booked On Attempted Murder: Report

A Berks County teenager faces attempted murder charges for stabbing another during a fight at a park, according to police documents originally obtained by WFMZ.

Steven Oritz, 17, of Perry Township, stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the chest and arm during a fight at a park in Hamburg, according to the report.

The victim was in the intensive care unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest as of Tuesday, Nov. 29, police told the outlet.

State court records show Ortiz is charged as an adult with attempted murder, attempt to cause serious injury, and aggravated assault — all felonies.

He remains in Berks County Prison in lieu of a $200,000 bail bond, according to court filings. Ortiz is set to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 12.

