Police & Fire

Berks Gunman Arrested In January Shooting Death Of 25-Year-Old Reading Man

Nicole Acosta
Valintine Meredith
Valintine Meredith Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

A Berks County man accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man in Reading earlier this year has been apprehended, authorities said.

Valintine Meredith was arrested Friday on firearm and drug-related charges, as well as criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery, according to the Reading Police Department.

Meredith is accused of fatally shooting Tyre Little in the 200 block of Pearl Street around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 12, police said.

He was taken to Reading Central Court and is being held pending arraignment.

