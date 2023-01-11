Contact Us
Police & Fire

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Mac Bullock
Christian Haas of Doylestown, Brian Fox of Birdsboro, and Richard Kakabadze of Philadelphia each tried to purchase firearms illegally at the Eagle Arms Gun Show in Berks County, police believe.
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. 

Those charged: 

  • Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable to own a gun, and was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21.
  • Brian Fox, 50, of Birdsboro, is accused of lying on his purchasing application and was arrested Saturday, Jan. 7.
  • Richard Kakabadze, 26, of Philadelphia, is accused of of lying on his purchasing application and was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Each man is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before a Berks County judge next week, state court records show. 

