Berks Driver Robbed And Kidnapped, Suspect At Large: Police

A shopper at a Berks County gas station was kidnapped and robbed by a man who claimed he was armed, and police say the suspect is still on the loose.

The victim was in the parking lot of the Circle K at 1255 North Reading Avenue in Colebrookdale Township at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, when they were approached by the suspect, Eastern Berks Regional Police said.

The robber said he had a gun, and vowed he would shoot the victim and others unless they withdrew cash from the gas station's ATM and forked it over, police wrote.

The victim complied and was followed into the store by the robber, authorities said. The suspect then demanded a ride to Philadelphia, and during the trip, ordered the victim to stop and withdraw cash from another ATM, the department wrote.

"The trip then resumed, and at a later time and location, the (suspect) exited the vehicle and walked away," EBRPD concluded.

Investigators believe the culprit was 45-year-old Rodney L. Moyer, a former resident of Colebrookdale whose current address is not known to authorities. Police said Moyer is wanted for multiple felonies including robbery, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment.

He is described only as a white male adult. Police note that the suspect never actually displayed a weapon during the crime and that he might not have been armed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who can locate Moyer, is asked to call EBRPD at 610-369-3050 or call Berks County Crime Alerts anonymously at 1-877-373-9913.

