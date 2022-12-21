Berks Driver May Face Homicide Charge For Crash That Killed Blandon Man

A driver in Berks County may be charged with vehicular homicide after authorities say he caused an accident by illegally passing another car.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of a three-car accident on Shartlesville Road near the intersection with Lonesome Valley Road in Jefferson Township just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, troopers said in a release.

One driver was found trapped and unresponsive in his car. Later identified as 55-year-old Roger Miller of Blandon, he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe an unnamed driver who was headed north tried to pass another northbound car, despite the area being marked as a non-passing zone. When that car entered the southbound lane to pass, it struck Miller head-on, troopers said.

The passing driver was taken to the hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening" injuries. The driver who was passed suffered "minor injuries" and was able to drive himself to the hospital, authorities added.

In the report, state police called the passing driver a "suspect" and described the incident as "homicide by vehicle," but did not announce any formal charges.

