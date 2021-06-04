Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Berks DA: Authorities Probe Possible Murder-Suicide In Wernersville

Nicole Acosta
Berks DA John T. Adams
Berks DA John T. Adams Photo Credit: WFMZ

Authorities in Berks County are investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place at a home in Wernersville on Wednesday.

Officials responded to the 300 block of North Walnut Street on Wednesday and have yet to release more details on the incident until a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

Click here to watch the press conference on WFMZ's website.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is provided.

