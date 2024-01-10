Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Berks County Nightclub Burglar Busted With Meth: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Joshua Gregg
Joshua Gregg Photo Credit: Bern Police

A burglar at a former Berks County nightclub was busted with meth, authorities announced.

Police in Bern Township were called to the former Silo Nightclub in reference to a burglary in progress on Jan. 7, when they saw a running rental truck parked behind the building, authorities said.

The responding officer could see footprints in the snow that showed someone had recently gone inside from this truck.

The responding officer then encountered Joshua Gregg, of Blandon, who came out of the building before running into the BTPD officer. Gregg was detained while the officer conducted an investigation.

Through the on-scene investigation, it was determined Gregg was not authorized to be inside of the building and was arrested for Criminal Trespass (felony). During a search, BTPD found methamphetamine and a tool used to gain access to the Silo.

Gregg was transported to Central Processing where he had an immediate arraignment. Gregg was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond and is due back in court on Feb. 1, 2022.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.