Berks County Nightclub Burglar Busted With Meth: Police

A burglar at a former Berks County nightclub was busted with meth, authorities announced.

Police in Bern Township were called to the former Silo Nightclub in reference to a burglary in progress on Jan. 7, when they saw a running rental truck parked behind the building, authorities said.

The responding officer could see footprints in the snow that showed someone had recently gone inside from this truck.

The responding officer then encountered Joshua Gregg, of Blandon, who came out of the building before running into the BTPD officer. Gregg was detained while the officer conducted an investigation.

Through the on-scene investigation, it was determined Gregg was not authorized to be inside of the building and was arrested for Criminal Trespass (felony). During a search, BTPD found methamphetamine and a tool used to gain access to the Silo.

Gregg was transported to Central Processing where he had an immediate arraignment. Gregg was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond and is due back in court on Feb. 1, 2022.

