A 75-year-old Berks County man was killed in a crash on Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township, WFMZ reports.

Jeffrey Jackson, of Muhlenberg Township, was ejected from a car in the northbound lanes around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, police at the scene told the outlet.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not made public.

Click here for more WFMZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.