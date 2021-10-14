Berks Authorities ID Victim Killed In Shillington House Fire

Berks County authorities have identified a victim killed in a house fire over the weekend.

Candy Gray, 49, was discovered in a burning house on Philadelphia Avenue in Shillington shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, WFMZ reports.

Her preliminary cause of death was smoke inhalation, the outlet says citing the Berks County Coroner's Office.

Over $1,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page as of Thursday night for Gray's loved ones.

Neighbor Angela Franco launched the fundraiser after learning of the mother's death.

"I did not know the family at all but I thought that I'd reach out and try to help the family with expenses with the help of friends and neighbors," Franco wrote.

There is no word on what started the fire.

