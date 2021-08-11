Authorities Seek Reading Man Charged In Deadly Nightclub Shooting

A 28-year-old Berks County man charged in connection with a fatal nightclub shooting in Reading was being sought by authorities Sunday.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Alberto Rivera -Vázquez, who was charged with first and third-degree murder after a 43-year-old man was found dead on South 6th Street early Sunday morning, according to the Reading Police Department.

Officers found José Rodríguez-Bultron and a second victim with multiple gunshots wounds outside La Cabaña Lounge around 12:15 a.m., police said.

Both victims were rushed to Reading Hospital, where Rodriguez-Bultron died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the incident started when a fight broke out inside the nightclub between the victims' group and another group.

Rivera-Vázquez was then seen leaving the lounge through a back door, hiding behind parked cars, and firing at the victims' group, according to police.

Rivera-Vasquez fled the scene on foot after striking the victims, police said.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.