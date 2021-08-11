Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Authorities Seek Reading Man Charged In Deadly Nightclub Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Alberto Rivera-Vázquez
Alberto Rivera-Vázquez Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/INSET: Reading Police Department

A 28-year-old Berks County man charged in connection with a fatal nightclub shooting in Reading was being sought by authorities Sunday.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Alberto Rivera -Vázquez, who was charged with first and third-degree murder after a 43-year-old man was found dead on South 6th Street early Sunday morning, according to the Reading Police Department.

Officers found José Rodríguez-Bultron and a second victim with multiple gunshots wounds outside La Cabaña Lounge around 12:15 a.m., police said.

Both victims were rushed to Reading Hospital, where Rodriguez-Bultron died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the incident started when a fight broke out inside the nightclub between the victims' group and another group.

Rivera-Vázquez was then seen leaving the lounge through a back door, hiding behind parked cars, and firing at the victims' group, according to police.

Rivera-Vasquez fled the scene on foot after striking the victims, police said.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.