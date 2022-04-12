Alleged Gunman Surrenders In Shooting Of Reading Man: UPDATE

UPDATE: Gisaiah Delgado has surrendered to police.

***Original story below ***

Reading police are looking for an 18-year-old accused gunman, authorities said.

Gisaiah Delgado shot another 18-year-old man in the left leg after an argument inside a home on the 1000 block of Spring Street around 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

The victim was taken to Reading Hospital, the chief said.

Delgado followed the victim into a nearby alleyway, approached him with a gun, and shot him, according to police.

"Gisaiah then approaches the victim and helps him back to his feet," the chief said. "Gisaiah then chases the victim a short distance before he re-enters the home that he left."

Police say Delgado fled the scene before they arrived. He was on juvenile probation supervision at the time of the shooting, they noted.

Delgado is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Reading Police Department non-emergency line at 610-655-6116.

