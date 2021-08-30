Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Alleged Drug Dealer Found With Heroin, Fentanyl, More During Raid in Reading, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Pagan
Anthony Pagan Photo Credit: Berks County Detectives Office

A suspected drug dealer was arrested Friday on accusations he trafficked heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs in Reading, authorities said.

Members of the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force initiated an investigation in the 200 block of North 4th Street in August 2021, according to Chief County Detective Michael Gombar.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Anthony Pagan, 27, allegedly made heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine deals with customers on North 4th Street, Gombar said.

Investigators then obtained and issued a search warrant for Pagan's first-floor apartment around 6 a.m. on Aug 27, Gombar said.

Following a search of the home, detectives seized a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun loaded, extra 9mm ammunition, an extended magazine, 25 grams of fentanyl, 19 grams of crack cocaine, 39 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 50 grams of cocaine, one packet of cocaine, 76 packets of heroin/fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, $260, a cell phone, cutting agents related to heroin and cocaine, and additional drug paraphernalia, Gombar said.

The seized drugs were valued at $24,000, authorities said.

Pagan was transported and turned over to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, where he will be processed.

He is awaiting his preliminary arraignment by the on-duty Magisterial District Judge.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.