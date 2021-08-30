Alleged Drug Dealer Found With Heroin, Fentanyl, More During Raid in Reading, Authorities Say

A suspected drug dealer was arrested Friday on accusations he trafficked heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs in Reading, authorities said.

Members of the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force initiated an investigation in the 200 block of North 4th Street in August 2021, according to Chief County Detective Michael Gombar.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Anthony Pagan, 27, allegedly made heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine deals with customers on North 4th Street, Gombar said.

Investigators then obtained and issued a search warrant for Pagan's first-floor apartment around 6 a.m. on Aug 27, Gombar said.

Following a search of the home, detectives seized a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun loaded, extra 9mm ammunition, an extended magazine, 25 grams of fentanyl, 19 grams of crack cocaine, 39 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 50 grams of cocaine, one packet of cocaine, 76 packets of heroin/fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, $260, a cell phone, cutting agents related to heroin and cocaine, and additional drug paraphernalia, Gombar said.

The seized drugs were valued at $24,000, authorities said.

Pagan was transported and turned over to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, where he will be processed.

He is awaiting his preliminary arraignment by the on-duty Magisterial District Judge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.