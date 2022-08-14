9-1-1 Caller Told Berks Police He Was Returning Fire — He Lied, Authorities Say

A 9-1-1 caller who told police he was returning fire when he shot at two men in a vehicle turned out to be the only gunman in the Berks County incident, authorities said.

Zachary Thomas Harmon, 29, called police on July 29 saying two men that he knows pulled up to his 81 Poole Hill Road home and fired four of five shots from their car after an argument around 3:15 a.m., Douglass Township police said.

Harmon told police he fired three shots back at the car as it pulled away. He said he knew he struck the vehicle as the driver's side taillight went out. The car and males in question where apprehended shortly after the incident by Eastern Berks Regional Police.

"Police were unable to find any evidence that the males from the vehicle ever fired any shots or that a firearm was even brandished," Douglass Township police said.

Police did, however, recover the three rounds that Harmon admitted to firing. Police also found the discharged round inside the taillight. Harmon faces numerous charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, reckless endangerment and other charges.

