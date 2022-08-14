Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

9-1-1 Caller Told Berks Police He Was Returning Fire — He Lied, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Zachary Harmon
Zachary Harmon Photo Credit: Douglass Township police

A 9-1-1 caller who told police he was returning fire when he shot at two men in a vehicle turned out to be the only gunman in the Berks County incident, authorities said.

Zachary Thomas Harmon, 29, called police on July 29 saying two men that he knows pulled up to his 81 Poole Hill Road home and fired four of five shots from their car after an argument around 3:15 a.m., Douglass Township police said.

Harmon told police he fired three shots back at the car as it pulled away. He said he knew he struck the vehicle as the driver's side taillight went out. The car and males in question where apprehended shortly after the incident by Eastern Berks Regional Police. 

"Police were unable to find any evidence that the males from the vehicle ever fired any shots or that a firearm was even brandished," Douglass Township police said. 

Police did, however, recover the three rounds that Harmon admitted to firing. Police also found the discharged round inside the taillight. Harmon faces numerous charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, reckless endangerment and other charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.