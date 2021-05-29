Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
74-Year-Old Man Dead In Reading Fire (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Keith Talarigo

A 74-year-old man died in a Reading fire overnight, the Berks County Coroner announced.

Eustaquio Torres Cruz was rescued from the building at 327 Linden St., after the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m., Acting Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach said.

He was and rushed to a local hospital, where he died about an hour later of smoke inhalation, the coroner said.

One of Cruz's family members was being treated at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest for unknown injuries, Hollenbach said.

Local resident Keith Talarigo posted photos and videos from the scene to Facebook.

