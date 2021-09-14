Contact Us
Police & Fire

3 Berks Men Arrested After Rash Of Overdoses In Reading

Nicole Acosta
(L-R): Sixto Cruz, 62, George L. Cruz, 53, and Margos Hernandez 38
(L-R): Sixto Cruz, 62, George L. Cruz, 53, and Margos Hernandez 38 Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office

Three Reading men were arrested after an increase of overdoses in Berks County ignited several investigations, authorities said.

Investigators with the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force and the Reading Police Department’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant early Tuesday morning at 130 Walnut Street, the DA's office said.

As detectives entered the house, several suspects attempted to flee the home. After Sixto Cruz, 62, George L. Cruz, 53, and Margos Hernandez 38, were captured and detained, the search found:

  • Approximately 250 blue glassine packets each containing suspected heroin/fentanyl.
  • Approximately 100 packets of crack cocaine.
  • One fully loaded sawed-off shotgun.
  • Miscellaneous packaging materials.
  • Two-way handheld portable radios.
  • Over $16,000 of cash believed to be drug proceeds

Investigators noted the blue glassine packets are identical to previous packets seized from overdose cases. 

Preliminary drug testing indicates two of the substances were identified as heroin and fentanyl, authorities said. Further analysis will be conducted at the PA State Police laboratory.

All three men were taken to the Berks County Sheriffs Department for processing and preliminary arraignment.

