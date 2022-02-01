2 Tree-Trimming Workers Struck By Car In Exeter, Police Say

Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Exeter Township, authorities said.

A pair of tree-trimming workers were struck by the car traveling eastbound on Golfview Lane around 8:40 a.m., Exeter Township Sgt. Sean Fullerton told Daily Voice.

The two workers were taken by EMS to Reading Hospital in unknown condition, Sgt. Fullerton said.

Despite moderate damage to her black Range Rover, the 20-year-old female driver was unharmed, police said.

It is not yet clear if charges will be filed as the crash remains under investigation.

Police say a significant sun glare may have played a factor.

