1 Wounded In Reading Shooting, Officials Say

Nicole Acosta
Reading police. Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department (Facebook)

One person was wounded in a shooting in Reading Wednesday, July 13, officials said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of North Front Street, where they found Israel Rosario Ramirez with a gunshot wound to the foot around 7:15 p.m., according to Christian Crespo, communications coordinator for the City of Reading.

Investigators believe the gunman shot Rosario Ramirez, walked into his apartment, and later fled.

Rosario Ramirez was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Crespo said.

The suspect has yet to be identified and the investigation remains ongoing.

