1 Killed In Easter Sunday Shooting In Reading: Police

One person was killed in a shooting in Reading on Easter Sunday, authorities said.

Responding officers found a gunshot victim on the 500 block of North Sixth Street near Greenwich Street around 1:45 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

The man — later identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Negrón — was taken to Reading Hospital and later died, the chief said.

No arrests have been made and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.

