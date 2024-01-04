Courtney P. Dupree, a Reading native, was found on Sunday in her Wyomissing home, as stated in her obituary. Details about her passing have not been released.

The 2013 Muhlenberg High School graduate went on to attend Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and West Virginia University, according to her social media. Courtney held various jobs over the years, but her dream was alway to have a career as a police officer, something she achieved when she completed the Reading Police Academy in 2020. She had served as an officer with the Reading Police Deparment ever since.

One close friend of Courtney's wrote the following on Facebook:

"I met and became friends with Courtney while she was a bartender at Margheritas. She was such a sweet soul and dreamed of being an officer. I remember her telling me about her starting the academy and how excited she was about it. I’m glad she was able to fulfill her dream before her life was cut way too short. We lost a good one and it hurts. I’ll be keeping the RPD, her friends, and of course her family in my prayers. RIP Courtney 😞💙'

In addition to loving her work, Courteney loved animals, especially dogs, according to her obituary. For fun she did yoga, baked breads, gardened, went to concerts, and rooted for her favorite Philadelphia sports teams.

She had married in June 10, 2021.

Courtney is survived by her husband Daniel Snyder; parents David R. Dupree, Valrico, FL, and Carina J. (Cameron) Dupree, Ocean Isle Beach, NC; brother Derick R. Dupree (Nicole Zumberg) of Breinigsville; a niece and nephew; paternal grandparents: Barbara A. (Aumack) Smith and William D. Smith, Hamburg; maternal grandfather Gerald Venuti, and extended family members.

Her visitation and service will be held at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., located at 223 Peach Street Leesport starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

