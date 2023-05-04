PA Waxing Salon Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Five Clients: State Police

Leonard Serrani, 61, was arrested Thursday, May 4, and charged with six counts of felony aggravated indecent assault without consent, according to troopers and state court records.

State police say that five clients of Serrani's ProSkin Brazilian & Body Waxing Salon, 1628 Long Run Road in Wayne Twp., Schuylkill County, claim they were abused by the owner while receiving waxing services.

The alleged assaults are said to have occurred between May 2018 and December 2022, troopers said in a release.

At his arraignment on Thursday morning, Serrani's bail was set at $100,000 unsecured and he was ordered to surrender his passport, state police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP's Schuylkill Haven Station at 570-754-4600.

