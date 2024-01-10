Overcast 46°

Jillian Blimline Heads To Prison For Killing Fiance: DA

A Sinking Spring woman will spend up to two decades behind bars for stabbing her fiance to death during an "altercation" more than three years ago, said the Berks County District Attorney's Office in a release. 

 Photo Credit: Twitter/Berks County District Attorney's Office
Jillian R. Blimline, now 41, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years after pleading no contest to the third-degree murder of Chad MacWilliam, according to officials. 

Authorities have said they were called to Blimline and MacWilliam's shared home at 20 Maywood Avenue around 9 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. 

Police and medics arrived to find MacWilliam, 39, apparently suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The only others in the home were Blimline and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, prosecutors have said. 

MacWilliam was taken to the trauma center at Reading Hospital where he died under an hour later, the DA's Office said previously. An autopsy determined his death was a homicide by a "single stab wound of (the) chest.”

Blimline was arrested only days later on Dec. 15, according to authorities. 

