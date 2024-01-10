Jillian R. Blimline, now 41, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years after pleading no contest to the third-degree murder of Chad MacWilliam, according to officials.

Authorities have said they were called to Blimline and MacWilliam's shared home at 20 Maywood Avenue around 9 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020.

Police and medics arrived to find MacWilliam, 39, apparently suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The only others in the home were Blimline and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, prosecutors have said.

MacWilliam was taken to the trauma center at Reading Hospital where he died under an hour later, the DA's Office said previously. An autopsy determined his death was a homicide by a "single stab wound of (the) chest.”

Blimline was arrested only days later on Dec. 15, according to authorities.

